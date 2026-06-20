KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has reportedly confirmed receiving a notification letter affirming Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as Opposition Leader.

Berita Harian reported Johari as saying that the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting for the Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament would see several changes involving MPs’ seating arrangements.

“I have received the letter confirming Hamzah as Opposition Leader and several changes to MPs’ seating arrangements... that is all,” he was quoted as saying.

Hamzah was expelled from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in February, after which his position as Opposition Leader became disputed.

Perikatan Nasional later named Kemaman MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as his replacement, before PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang announced on June 13 that Hamzah would return to the post.

Hadi had said PAS reached the decision after consulting its MPs as well as lawmakers aligned with Hamzah.

He also announced then that Ahmad Samsuri would remain Perikatan Nasional chairman.