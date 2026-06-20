JOHOR BAHRU, June 20 — DAP has named four candidates for the Johor state election on July 11.

The candidates are Nor Zulaila Abd Ghani, 38, private secretary to the Deputy Finance Minister, who will contest the Tiram state seat, and Johor DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Lee Wern Yiing, 30, who will contest Johor Jaya.

Mohamad Shafwan Ani, 33, special assistant to the Kulai MP, will contest the Bukit Permai state seat, while incumbent Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang, 40, will defend his seat.

The announcement was made by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook at a candidate announcement ceremony here today, which was also attended by Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching and her deputy, Wong Shu Qi.

Loke, the Transport Minister, said this is the first time the party is fielding a candidate in Tiram, a Malay-majority mixed seat, and expressed confidence that the candidate will secure voter support.

He said the move is part of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) strategy to win all state seats under the Kulai parliamentary constituency, which comprises three state assembly seats.

“Therefore, our strategy is to win all three seats because Bukit Batu (contested by PKR) and Senai are already our incumbent seats.

“This time, DAP is contesting in the Bukit Permai area, and we have fielded a candidate (Mohamad Shafwan) who has extensive experience in the constituency, having been actively involved on the ground there for the past nine years,” he said.

The Election Commission has fixed July 11 as the polling day for the Johor state election, with nomination day on June 27 and early voting on July 7. — Bernama