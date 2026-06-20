JOHOR BAHRU, June 20 — Muda President Amira Aisya Abd Aziz will not defend her Puteri Wangsa state seat in the Johor election next month, ostensibly to target a parliamentary seat in the next general election.

In a statement today, the party’s political bureau said that the move is designed to “strengthen the people’s struggle at the national level,” ensuring that the concerns of the youth and the working class are voiced directly in Parliament.

Muda will consequently field Rashifa Aljunied in the constituency. Puteri Wangsa holds deep symbolic value for the party, marking Muda’s first-ever election victory in 2022.

“That trust was not merely a political win. It is a mandate that has been carried out every day through community service work, advocacy, and championing the issues faced by the people of Puteri Wangsa,” the party said.

Rashifa is the chief officer of the Muda president’s office and a core member of the Puteri Wangsa Service Centre.

The party also said she has spent years coordinating local initiatives from behind the scenes.

The Johor election is scheduled for July 11.