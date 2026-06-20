SEBERANG PERAI, June 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Malaysia’s policy of engaging all major powers while maintaining independence and neutrality has increased investor confidence and created new economic opportunities for the country.

Speaking at the grand opening of the MKS Inc Super Center Factory, Anwar said that for an emerging economy, the confidence of international investors is essential for long-term economic progress.

While the United States remains Malaysia’s primary trading and investment partner, Anwar noted that the importance of China, India, and Germany continues to grow, contributing to a more diversified economic base.

The expansion of MKS Instruments’ operations in Malaysia reflects this trend, indicating confidence in the nation’s industrial ecosystem and professional talent pool.

“That’s why I’m particularly excited with the presence of MKS Instruments to showcase, expand your activities, because there are many areas that we can jointly benefit,” he said.

Anwar expressed a desire for greater efficiency in governance, asking MKS Inc President and CEO John Lee for advice on how the government can move from facilitating investment to accelerating the process.

This strategy of international engagement allows Malaysia to maintain strong ties with global powers despite geopolitical tensions.

Anwar cited his recent visit to Kazan and the visit of US President Trump to Malaysia last year as examples of the country’s approach to engage all nations while maintaining neutrality on contentious global issues.

“That shows the display of our centrality, the position that Malaysia takes is to make sure that we engage all countries and maintain our independence, neutrality, to express our position in some of the more contentious issues affecting the world. But we welcome the participation of all,” he said.

The prime minister also cited a recent agreement with Turkmenistan, which allows Petronas to participate in the development of two major gas blocks, as a result of this diplomatic approach.

Regarding the development of the semiconductor and advanced technology sectors, Anwar stressed the need for closer cooperation between universities and industry players to ensure the workforce meets future demands.

“We don’t have all the answers. We don’t claim to know everything, particularly when the technology is new,” he said, noting the need to determine the best facilities and training to meet industry standards.

Anwar further argued that while specialisation is necessary for advanced industries, education must remain comprehensive and continue to emphasise values and humanity.

“Education must be comprehensive, must be humane. But then you need to specialise. And this is where we need to benefit from the experience and expertise of others,” he said.

The PM ended by saying that the government will continue to work with investors and industry leaders to improve Malaysia’s competitiveness and attract high-quality investments.