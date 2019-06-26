Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott set to headline new hip-hop festival

Kendrick Lamar attends the 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 26 — The inaugural edition of Day N Vegas will run November 1-3 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, in Nevada.

The rap-heavy music festival has assembled a lineup that rivals Miami’s Rolling Loud, which has been dubbed the predominant rap festival in America over the years.

J. Cole, who recently shared a pair of new tracks from his label Dreamville’s upcoming compilation, will kick off the festival on November 1, while Travis Scott will be headlining on November 2. Kendrick Lamar will close out Day N Vegas’s inaugural edition on November 3.

Among the most notable names set to perform at the event are Tyler, the Creator, Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Lil Nas X, Liguel, Goldlink and Kali Uchis.

Other performers include Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and Zacari, who are all affiliated to Kendrick Lamar’s label Top Dawg Entertainment.

They will be joined on stage by Flatbush Zombies, Denzel Curry, Lil Mosey, Megan Thee Stallion, Blueface, Polo G and more.

Tickets, ranging from US$299 (RM1,234) through US$899 plus fees, will go on sale on June 28 at noon (PST). Fans can already register for a pre-sale on the festival site: https://daynvegas2019.com. — AFP-Relaxnews