Accident victim gets a surprise when consoled by actress Fathia Latiff

Sai being consoled by Fathia after the accident. ― Picture via Twitter/miruloy

PETALING JAYA, May 31 ― A young man who was involved in an accident last week, forgot the pain he was in despite a head injury when controversial actress Fathia Latiff was among the first at the scene.

Based on his friend’s tweets, the victim was believed to have had a brush with an intoxicated driver while riding a motorcycle. The injured young man laid on the ground as he waited for first responders to arrive.The first to arrive at the scene, who approached to lend a hand was Fathia, who apparently held on to the victim and consoled him before the emergency services arrived to take him to the Shah Alam hospital.

At the hospital, “Sai” as the young man was addressed, was in good spirits and told his friends he wanted to meet Fathia to thank her, as she was the first to arrive by his side.

Sai alhamdulilah ok, Sekarang ni dia nak jumpa sangat fathia latiff sebab dia orang pertama di tempat kejadian tadi, banyak tolong Sai bang. Eh geram pulak aku pic.twitter.com/X83xV6GQK4 — Ucu Loy (@miruloy) May 21, 2019

Jemaah semua doakan dik sai selamat.. pic.twitter.com/t55WLS4JLs — Bani (@BangBunn) May 21, 2019

A friend by the name of @miruloy on Twitter shared an image of Fathia by Sai’s side holding his hand two days ago, about a week after the incident, as “proof” that she had indeed been by his side.

The post resulted in hilarious comments from friends who were seething at the sight.

Despite being in pain, Sai grinned widely as he told his friends at the hospital he wanted to meet Fathia since she was the first to appear by his side. ― Picture via Twitter/miruloy

@YobJelebor said his sympathy for his friend changed into anger seeing Fathia console Sai while @MRxdwxnN and @emon4pro both said her presence was a big “win” for Sai.

A friend named @missmayy99 however sarcastically chided the young men saying, “when she opened her hijab, you guys had a field time putting her down, especially when she had her shorn look. Now all of you are like lizards.”