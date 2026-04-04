KUALA KANGSAR, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is open to discussions with the opposition and any parties willing to help the government find solutions to address the current global energy crisis.

He stressed that any criticism or comments regarding the country’s economic management, especially those involving rising global oil prices, should be based on knowledge and accurate facts, rather than mere empty criticism.

“The economic crisis is is beyond our control, although at times the opposition’s rhetoric may sound sophisticated. The entire world is affected by the crisis – not only the oil and gas crisis, but also the broader economic crisis. It is not just about the Strait of Hormuz; overall oil production has also been impacted.

“When oil prices rise, the government and I are criticised. Yet, we are doing our utmost – RON95 remains among the lowest in the world… For farmers, fishermen, and public transport, subsidies are provided, amounting to RM6 billion a month. So, this is the time for us to engage in constructive discussions, involving both the government and opposition parties,” he said.

He said this at a meet-and-greet session with students and alumni of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Clifford Kuala Kangsar here today. — Bernama