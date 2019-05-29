Messy threesome? HK actress Elaine Yiu defends herself against homewrecker accusations

Elaine Yiu is maintaining her innocence amidst the brewing scandal. — Picture from Instagram/elaine_yiu

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Hong Kong actress Elaine Yiu has hit back against critics calling her a homewrecker after an intimate photo of her with ex-boyfriend Raymond Young circulated online.

According to reports by East Week magazine, the Dragon-I executive’s divorce from his ex-wife Sarika Choy was not yet finalised when he decided to woo Yiu last year.

He allegedly tried to win back Choy’s heart over a lengthy separation period spanning from January 2017 to January 2019.

This was while he was seeing Yiu and another unnamed woman.

When the photo of him with Yiu emerged, social media users began pinning the blame for the divorce on the actress.

However, the Revolving Doors of Vengeance star insists that Young had told her that his relationship with Choy was already over when they began dating.

She made her stance clear on a recent Instagram post which has gotten more than 55,000 likes so far.

“I am an ordinary human being after placing my celebrity status aside,” she wrote based on translations by Asian E-News.

“My silence does not mean I am frightened and not explaining it does not represent the truth.

“My conscience is clear and thank you for believing and supporting me all the way.”

When asked about the third woman Young was reportedly involved with, Yiu refused to comment any further, adding that she had parted with him on good terms.

She also described herself as a “victim” in the scandal which involved a selfie in bed, which appeared to have been taken by Young.

The high-profile businessman later spoke to Oriental Daily News to give his side of the story.

“When (Elaine and I) were together, I was already separated from my wife. We were in the process of getting a divorce,” he said based on translations by entertainment portal 38 Jiejie.

“The pictures were definitely not sent by me.”

As Yiu was previously unaware that the photo had been taken in the first place, reporters continued to press Young for answers as to how the picture went public.

“I don’t want to say much further. I don’t want to dig a deeper hole. I don’t want to affect people.

“The fact is I was separated for two years. I am single right now. Dating is normal.”