Local actress Yatt Hamzah says husbands who watch porn 'count' as cheats

The 39-year-old slammed those who regularly watched raunchy films despite being married. — Picture from Instagram/yatthamzah_suci

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Actress Yatt Hamzah is placing husbands who watch pornographic films on the same category as unfaithful spouses.

In an angry Instagram post, Yatt, whose real name is Haryati Hamzah, directed her words at men who watched lewd videos while their wives were pregnant.

“It’s sad when the holiness of Ramadan is ruined by such cases of vice,” wrote Yatt.

“What will become of the child whose father enjoys watching haram things?

“With things like this, the husband counts as having cheated as well.”

Several messages from women began flooding Yatt’s inbox, turning her into an agony aunt for those with partners who regularly tune into pornographic material.

The Impak Maksima actress continued her tirade against porn in a subsequent post, labelling it “haram” and “a huge sin.”

She also claimed that looking at another person’s genitals would “weaken the IQ and memory.”

Yatt recounted the case of an imam who apparently forgot how to recite part of the Quran because he had laid eyes on the foot of a woman whose sock was slightly torn at the heel.

“If seeing a woman’s aurat uncovered by a thumb-sized opening is enough to weaken one’s memory, purposefully viewing the naked aurat of other people through porn is bound to have a bigger impact,” she wrote.

Comments on the posts have been largely supportive of Yatt speaking out against the consumption of X-rated films.

One user said that the onscreen romances seen in Malaysian television dramas were equally detrimental to viewers.

“It’s the same thing with the acting on television dramas. The actors hold each other without caring about the boundaries of aurat,” wrote farra_lyana.

“It's so shameful watching evil being committed by our own Islamic people. They are openly challenging Allah.”