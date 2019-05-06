PU Abu given 'almost RM10,000' to ex-wife, including things for birth of first child

PU Abu has yet to come forward with a statement, pending approval from his father. — Courtesy of Instagram/puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Reality TV Islamic reality television personality PU Abu Sufyan said he has given financial support to his ex-wife who is seven-months pregnant, including for preparations of the birth of their first child.

Believed to be in response to condemnation levelled against him for divorcing his seven-month pregnant wife, Ain Afini, and supposedly marrying a "janda" (widow/divorcee) — PU Abu’s remarks did little to calm the anger of social media users.

On his Instagram via Instastory which lasts only 24 hours, PU Abu posted two updates, first highlighting his programme for Saturday which was “Shooting with HLive. House viewing. Then buying baby stuff. Yeay!!!”

Eighteen minutes later, he posted another Instastory which he further elaborated that, “I have given cash of almost RM10,000 to my ex-wife for necessities as well as things for the baby.”

Many did not budge in their stand against his actions, with one Instagram user reported by Malay-language portal mStar commenting “You have nothing to do but upload photos. Have you bought necessities for the baby? Don’t busy yourself with ‘janda’ only,” to which Abu only replied with an “ok” and an emoji of a kiss.

Last week, Ain took to her Instagram to plead to the public to leave PU Abu’s family members out of the wave of nasty remarks against PU Abu, calling not to involve them, or others who were unconnected to the matter.

PU Abu has remained silent on the matter up till now, after insisting he would not make any statements with regards to his marriage until after he had consulted his father.