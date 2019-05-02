Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now married

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 91st Academy Awards Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills, California February 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — It looks like there’s another surprise celebrity wedding news today and the lucky couple to also walk down the aisle are none other than Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

According to reports, just hours after performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Jonas and Game of Thrones star Turner were at a wedding chapel where they exchanged vows in front of family and close friends.

Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were on hand as groomsmen and the wedding was reportedly officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Several celebrities were also present at the ceremony including country music duo Dan + Shay who performed at the ceremony, singer Khalid and DJ Diplo who took to Instagram to share footage from the wedding.

Joe and Turner dated for over a year before announcing their engagement in October 2017.