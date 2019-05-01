Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Pokemon: The First Movie’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the Honest Trailer for ‘Pokemon: The First Movie’.

LOS ANGELES, May 1 — With the upcoming release of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the Screen Junkies revisit Pokemon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back in this week’s Honest Trailer clip.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “Before you pay to see Detective Pikachu, revisit the first time he quick attacked your wallet for a film that used to delight your inner child and will now just embarrass your outer adult.”

They go on to point out the how the premise for the film sort of contradicts itself and the fact that the main human characters are all essentially idiots.

The Screen Junkies have once again done a great job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious takeaways from the movie.