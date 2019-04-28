Nu'est hits 100m YouTube milestone a day before album release

Nu’est’s next release ‘Happily Ever After’ is releasing on April 29. — Picture courtesy of Pledis Entertainment

SEOUL, April 28 — Nu'est has become the second boy band to hit 100 million YouTube views for their debut music video, even if it took them seven years.

The group's debut song Face had the most YouTube views for a debuting K-pop boyband when it first released before the record was eclipsed by the band Wanna One.

Wanna One was also the first Kpop boyband to hit 100 million for their debut track with their debut track Energetic.

Coincidentally, Nu'est member Hwang Minhyun was also part of Wanna One, meaning he features in both music videos.

Nu'est hit the milestone a day before they are set to release their mini-album “Happily Ever After” on April 29.

Watch the preview of the music video for the lead single from the album, Bet Bet below.