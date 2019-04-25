Malay Mail

Malaysian actor Sharnaaz Ahmad ‘too old’, says K-pop fans in retaliation for criticising planned BTS Malaysian concert

Published 22 minutes ago on 25 April 2019

By Joe Lee

Sharnaaz too old to get K-pop? — Picture from Instagram/sharnaazahmad
PETALING JAYA, April 25 – Fan of K-Pop’s top boyband, BTS, said actor Sharnaaz Ahmad was too old and hardly in the targeted youth demographic to ascertain appropriate entertainment for youngsters.

“Army”, the moniker for the fans of boyband, took to social media to lambast the 33-year-old after he posted an Instastory yesterday, criticising Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who had announced he was working on bringing the group to Malaysia in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

The actor had posted a statement on his social media account saying, “If I was Youth Minister. I would first bring Metallica, Blink 182, Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed

“What is this?? Kpop? Your mother!!”

Screencap of Sharnaaz’s comment on Instastory — Picture from Instagram/sharnaazahmad
It was reported that Syed Saddiq had revealed on Tuesday that he had just met with the promoter for a BTS stopover and were currently in the negotiation phase.

Fans who had initially gone online to voice their worries the show might not go on, did not take well to Sharnaaz’s remark.

BTS are leading the South Korean invasion in the US pop scene — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial
BTS are leading the South Korean invasion in the US pop scene — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

BTS, which is leading the K-Pop invasion into the United States, continues to set records with their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the first Korean act to do so.

The seven-member vocal group also claims two spots on the Hot 100 this week, another first, with Boy With Luv featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey debuting at No. 8, making it their second top 10 hit, and highest placement yet, while Make It Right debuts at No. 95.

BTS’ career total Billboard Hot 100 Singles hits now stands at seven.

