Malaysian actor Sharnaaz Ahmad ‘too old’, says K-pop fans in retaliation for criticising planned BTS Malaysian concert

PETALING JAYA, April 25 – Fan of K-Pop’s top boyband, BTS, said actor Sharnaaz Ahmad was too old and hardly in the targeted youth demographic to ascertain appropriate entertainment for youngsters.

“Army”, the moniker for the fans of boyband, took to social media to lambast the 33-year-old after he posted an Instastory yesterday, criticising Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who had announced he was working on bringing the group to Malaysia in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

The actor had posted a statement on his social media account saying, “If I was Youth Minister. I would first bring Metallica, Blink 182, Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed

“What is this?? Kpop? Your mother!!”

It was reported that Syed Saddiq had revealed on Tuesday that he had just met with the promoter for a BTS stopover and were currently in the negotiation phase.

Fans who had initially gone online to voice their worries the show might not go on, did not take well to Sharnaaz’s remark.

Uncle, youth minister is bringing in BTS for the youth la. You youth ah? 🤦🏻 ♂️ #KnowOurAge #GetWithTheTimes #DontTalkFromButthole https://t.co/wvGinR54Vw — Nick Davis (@_NickDavis) 24 April 2019

sharnaaz ahmad is just too old and lame lolll #BBMAsTopSocial BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/I38TG0qLb4 — STAN BTS (@syxmxlk) 25 April 2019

To Malaysia Bts armies:

Apparently, bts is predicted to come to Malaysia at 2020,but then Sharnaaz Ahmad refuse this idea. I am sorry to have to say this bts may be not coming to Malaysia — Ricandjane (@Ricandjane1) 24 April 2019

Sharnaaz ni aku minat taw kau berlakon tpi please nk bantah tu bia kena la, yg artis2 kau sebut tu stu pon aku tak thu. Then klau rmai xthu ad org nk ke pgy konsert? Skrg BTS yg femes among YOUTH ! aigoo 🌚 #BBMAsTopSocial BTS — ❤ (@_taelands) 25 April 2019

LOL! Salty giler mamat sharnaaz ni 😂😂

dey tambi...kpop pun dorang ni lagi jutawan dari kau lah...lagi hebat dr kau...kau apa ada?bising je lebih! Duk senyap2 tak boleh ke?????https://t.co/VCZukxWcmb — Yus (@itsyus_my) 25 April 2019

This is why he's the youth minister, actually Sharnaaz just 3 years older than me, but I can see why BTS is preferred. Move on la, youth skrg majoriti mana dgr lagu² tu, nak paksa org suka apa yg ko suka gak ke? Typical. https://t.co/rhr5a65X3u — Ini Iqbal Nasir (@IniIqbalNasir) 24 April 2019

BTS, which is leading the K-Pop invasion into the United States, continues to set records with their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the first Korean act to do so.

The seven-member vocal group also claims two spots on the Hot 100 this week, another first, with Boy With Luv featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey debuting at No. 8, making it their second top 10 hit, and highest placement yet, while Make It Right debuts at No. 95.

BTS’ career total Billboard Hot 100 Singles hits now stands at seven.