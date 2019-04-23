Malaysia’s pop darling Yuna struts in style with songket at Coachella

Streetwear and songket meet, thanks to Yuna. — Picture from Instagram/Yuna

PETALING JAYA, April 23 — Trust fashionable pop singer Yuna and her unique flair and sense of style to dazzle with her eclectic take when it comes to her looks, onstage or off.

Over the last two days, the LA-based singer-songwriter paraded the songket, as part of her colourful wardrobe while attending the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Yuna, who performed at the event in 2014, undoubtedly turned heads on the second day with “songketchella” as she christened it in her caption on Instagram, with a purple songket pant designed by her mother from Srikandi Clothier.

The bottom is similar to the red songket she wore in the music video of her latest single, Forevermore.

Fans have since been raving over the use of the traditional elements with a modern twist since the release of music video, and it looks like she may have sparked a new street fashion trend incorporating the fabric.

lowkey wanna wear songket pants (like yuna) to good vibes — Ameerah (@ameerahwm) April 22, 2019

Can someone make songket pants like Yuna’s so I can wear them already? — Joan Yong (@joan_yong) April 22, 2019

Realising yuna and her dancers’ outfit using songket material. Damn. She blended everything well man! — Mars (@mars_esa) April 6, 2019