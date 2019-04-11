Newscaster Ras Adiba battles back pain, has ‘zero strength left’

Ras Adiba detailed her sorrow and pain in an Instagram post uploaded April 10, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, April 11 — Television personality Ras Adiba Radzi is currently grappling with a severe bout of back pain that has left her housebound.

The pain, which started in the wee hours of yesterday morning, is so bad that it's caused the 51-year-old to cry non-stop according to her Instagram post yesterday.

“My neck, back, and right hand have collapsed in pain and are cramping up, the pain is too much,” she wrote.

In the emotional post, the veteran newscaster added that parts of her cervical vertebrae are now fractured and broken.

“I can’t take it anymore, I have zero strength left,” she said.

Followers in the comments section shared in Ras Adiba’s sorrow, with many sending prayers for a speedy recovery her way and encouraging her to persevere.

The former TV3 presenter told Harian Metro that her doctor had encouraged her to have surgery on her backbone last year.

“However, I had to delay the surgery because I needed time to gather the necessary funds.

“From what my doctor told me in the previous check-up, my C5 bone is fractured and broken.

“I’m confident that it’s the cause of the pain I’m going through now,” she was quoted as saying.

When asked if she was going to be hospitalised, Ras Adiba said that she is unable to move due to the pain and is currently resting at home for the time being.

She was declared paralysed from the waist down in 2002 after surviving a road accident six years earlier.