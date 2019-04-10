Sheila Majid denies retiring, to consider legal action against fake claims

Sheila has become the latest target of fraudulent use of her image and name in online ads. — Picture from Facebook/SheilaMajid

PETALING JAYA, April 10 — Malaysian jazz queen Datuk Shaheila Abdul Majid said she will not hesitate to take action against fake news reports that use her name to promote products.

Better known as Sheila Majid, the singer fumed at online ads carrying hoax reports of her supposedly having retired and endorsing a beauty product.

“Ridiculous! I am fuming. God willing, I will find those behind the fake report and will take appropriate action,” she was reported saying by Kosmo! Online.

“I sympathise with my fans who fell for the scam because they really thought I used that product. I do not wish to see them taken advantage of.

“The report of me retiring is utterly ridiculous as I will keep singing as long as my fans want me to.”

She said the time will come when it will be curtains and she decides to take a different path away from the entertainment industry.

On Monday, Sheila uploaded a screenshot of the advertisement to her Instagram account.

The ad, like many others online utilised her name, like that of many other celebrities with clickbait fake news headlines, accompanied by glowing testimonials of products and services they’ve turned to.