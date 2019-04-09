Damien Chazelle's 'The Eddy' nets Joanna Kulig of 'Cold War' fame

Polish actress Joanna Kulig at a Cannes Film Festival event for 'Cold War,' May 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 9 — The Cold War and Hanna actress Joanna Kulig has joined Damien Chazelle's Paris jazz club drama The Eddy.

Joanna Kulig will play opposite Andre Holland (Moonlight, American Horror Story) in a new series from Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

The Polish star is to become Maja, per Variety, a leading character romantically involved with Holland's jazz club owner Elliot Udo, Maja being an astounding singer who is otherwise unmoored offstage.

The Eddy revolves around Elliot, a New York jazz pianist now ensconced in Paris as the partial owner of a jazz club that, like Udo himself, is not enjoying the best of times: Udo's teenage daughter arrives and forces the living music legend to face some uncomfortable truths.

Kulig broke through with Cold War, the Pawel Pawilowski romantic drama that led to Best Actress wins at the European Film Awards and Palm Springs International Film Festival, while the feature itself was nominated for the Oscars, Baftas, and a host of other prestigious international awards.

She had been one of the leads in 2011's Elles, a Paris-set, French-Polish language drama starring Juliette Binoche and co-starring Anaïs Demoustier.

The Eddy marks a third high-profile music-related piece for Chazelle, who himself was a jazz drummer and channelled some of his experiences into breakthrough film Whiplash, following up with La La Land and collecting three Oscar nominations and an Academy Award along the way.

Randy Kerber, who contributed to Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ferdinand and La La Land, is on board both as musical director and an actor; French actor Tahar Rahim of A Prophet and The Looming Tower is also involved in front of camera. — AFP-Relaxnews