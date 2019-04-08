Malaysian actor’s plans to open ‘halal’ pub continues to spark online outrage

Many were outraged at Shah Radhi Hazvee for wanting to start a ‘halal’ pub. — Picture from Instagram/shahhazvee

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Actor Shah Radhi Hazvee is continuing to catch flak from social media users for his plans to open a “halal” pub.

Online reactions have been highly critical of the 23-year-old’s use of the word “halal” next to a term typically used to describe an establishment that serves alcohol.

Twitter user kyleryl_ said that Shah Radhi should not be calling his business a pub if he doesn’t plan to serve alcoholic beverages.

“Don’t call it a pub if you’re not gonna sell alcohol. That’s the sole purpose of a pub in the first place.

“This is embarrassing and a joke,” the user wrote.

One Twitter user with the handle MohamedAinuddin disagreed with the actor calling his business a “pub”, especially if the main focus was to put on creative performances rather than being a nightlife establishment.

“Why do you have to label it as a ‘halal pub’? Why not label it as an artistic platform for those who love art or those who do not have a proper outlet to express it?” he wrote.

Shah Radhi initially told Berita Harian that he wanted to create a space where young people could enjoy a variety of music and theatre performances.

“I really enjoy all kinds of entertainment, especially music even though I’m not a very good singer.

“I want to create a space where the youth can chill, have a drink, and enjoy some nice music,” he was quoted as saying.

The Malay daily reported that the main focus of the pub would include a line-up of music and theatre performances with a different theme each week.

The Hero Bomba 2 actor added that only halal food and drinks would be served on the premises

Due to the contradictory nature of the phrase “halal pub”, many noted that it was more apt to describe Shah Radhi’s business as a “cafe” instead.

However, some social media users chose to see the funny side of the debacle.

“A halal pub? Maybe this is how it will be done: there’ll be nasyid groups, gender segregation, no free dancing, and everyone has their aurat covered.

“To make it look more halal, name that pub Kalabul Malami,” wrote Twitter user zullkj.