Johor goalkeeper Izham Tarmizi blasted online after wife says she won’t accept a second wife

The family pictured on a holiday in Koh Samui back in March. — Picture from Instagram/mia.ahm4d

PETALING JAYA, April 4 — Malaysian footballer Mohd Izham Tarmizi Roslan has been heavily criticised by social media users after his wife, actress Mia Ahmad, said she could not bring herself to accept a second wife in their marriage.

Comments began flooding into the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) goalkeeper’s Instagram after Mia, whose real name is Samihah Ahmad Baderi, made the teary confession at a press conference on Tuesday.

“No matter what happens, I am not willing to share my partner with another woman,” she said.

Her gloomy demeanour led many to think that Izham was being unkind to his spouse regarding the matter.

Following the online outrage, the athlete later disabled the comments sections on his Instagram profile.

According to comments quoted by mStar, social media users were divided between those who chided the athlete for hurting Mia’s feelings and others who said that people needed to give the couple room to iron out their marital troubles.

“Bro Izham, please don’t hurt Mia’s feelings. You don’t know how much pain she went through to give birth to your son.

“If you are having problems, just talk it out nicely,” read one comment.

“Their issues are in the past and they’re alright now. I feel like we shouldn't leave comments about things that aren’t true.

“Every couple goes through their challenges, it’s just that they’re all different and we should just pray for the best for them,” wrote another Instagram user.

Whispers of the couple going through marital problems began cropping up after the actress gave birth to their son Saif Issa in September last year.

The 31-year-old said on Tuesday that both she and her husband were in the process of healing old wounds in their marriage.

“I am trying my best to be self-reflective even though I know people can just hurt you in the blink of an eye.

“We are working on taking our relationship in a positive direction and healing hearts that were hurt in the past,” she said.