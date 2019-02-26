Rock queen Ella breaks record again by performing with 200 musicians

Ella made it into the Malaysia Book of Records for singing a song with 200 musicians. — Picture from Instagram/ellaaminuddin

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Malaysia’s rock queen Ella has created a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records for performing with 200 musicians for her hit song, Kitalah Bintang which she will perform at her concert next month alongside musicians from the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara).

The 52-year-old rocker broke her own previous record of performing with 100 musicians in 2016, according to Malay portal Harian Metro.

“Of course, I am proud to break my own record. But for me, the event is very meaningful for everyone who involved.

“It is a very interesting collaboration when you ‘jam’ with a crowd. It's good exposure for me and all the students involved,” Ella said at the Kitalah Bintang event that took place at MATIC in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Ella admitted that she still feels nervous about her upcoming Ella Unplugged in KL concert which will take place next month on from March 29 to 31 at Panggung Sari, Istana Budaya.

“I definitely still get stage fright every time I have a concert. I’m also a little worried about health problems like cough ahead of the concert.

“So far, 55 per cent of the preparations have been done. We want to be thorough with all aspects of the concert including my performance and staging,” she said.

Tickets are priced at RM519, RM419, RM289, RM209, RM189 and RM179, and are available at proticket.com.my with about 70 per cent of tickets sold so far.