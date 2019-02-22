Sharifah Amani takes on theatre, plays eight roles in ‘Gold Rain and Hailstones’

Local actress Sharifah Amani is set to hit the stage in the play ‘Gold Rain and Hailstones’. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Even famous actresses can be fangirls.

Case in point is Sharifah Amani when it comes to playwright Jit Murad.

Or as she calls him, “Uncle Jit”.

So, it is no wonder that she is excited to be part of the restaging of Jit’s iconic play Gold Rain and Hailstones.

The play is about Amy, a liberal young Malay woman who returns home from abroad to take care of her ailing father.

She struggles to belong and is faced with the confronting task of reexamining the notion of home and identity while reconnecting with old pals Nina, Jay and Man.

But she discovers the choices and compromises those around her have made in the attempt to belong in their own country.

Sharifah will be taking on eight out of the 16 roles including that of an urbanised Malay housewife, a Chinese entrepreneur selling filtration systems and an African-American callgirl.

Proclaiming in a recent interview with Malay Mail that Jit is one of the most precious playwrights in Malaysia, she said she “grew up” with Jit.

“I’ve always wanted to be in a production of his work,” she said.

She added that this was because he was one of her mother’s “darlings”.

Her mother is, of course, veteran actress and journalist Fatimah Abu Bakar.

“We grew up with him, listening to Uncle Jit’s stories.

“My first ever film role was on his lap, in Selubung. I didn’t have teeth, my two front teeth pun takda, and I was just sitting on his lap.”

She added that Jit was also the one who introduced her to the late Yasmin Ahmad (in a random meet in Hartamas at 3am).

Yasmin would go on to direct Sharifah in the award-winning ‘Orked Trilogy’ which consisted of the movies Sepet, Gubra and Mukhsin.

Sharifah has had a fulfiling time so far with the play.

Of the play, Sharifah said it was a great exercise to play such rich and diverse roles.

“It’s just so fulfilling and it heals me. Just a small group of people doing work, actually working.

“As opposed to the ‘complicated’ politics of the film industry in Malaysia. You can’t go to a film set without being affected by all the ‘political nonsense’ that shouldn’t even exist.”

“All I ever wanted to do is tell stories, to evoke emotions in people and make them think. I’m really happy that theatre allows me to tell stories, written by Malaysians, for Malaysians. It’s a dream come true.”

The play also resonates with Sharifah as she can relate to the main character, Amy.

“The things they talked about in the play really affected me. I come from that family background — the English-speaking Melayu, the ‘celups’.”

“When I got the call to be in the play, I ‘baca balik’ (reread) the script and I started crying. The reason for those tears was the fact that the issues the play spoke about almost 30 years ago are still relevant today in 2019. It was there in 1993, and it’s still here in 2019.”

Malay Mail is media partner of the play being staged by The Instant Cafe Theatre Company as part of its 30th year anniversary celebrations.

Gold Rain and Hailstones will be staged at the Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) from March 1 until March 10.

Tickets are priced at RM50 and RM65, available at DPAC. Alternatively, call 03-4065 0001 or 03-4065 0002 to purchase.

You can also become an Instant Patron of the Arts by purchasing a Golden Ticket.

Priced at RM150, a Golden Ticket lets you choose the best seats in the house and is available at DPAC or by emailing [email protected].

For more details about Gold Rain and Hailstones, visit here.