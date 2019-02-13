DJ Khaled teases collaboration with Cardi B (VIDEO)

US rapper Cardi B at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — With Cardi B fresh off her Grammy win for Invasion of Privacy, DJ Khaled has revealed in an Instagram teaser that he has a collaboration coming up with the esteemed rapper.

The rapper and DJ can be seen together on a video set in the Instagram teaser. The video of the two of them is clearly a very recent one, as DJ Khaled is heard telling Cardi B, “They said ‘cause you won a Grammy, I couldn’t get you on my album.”

According to the video’s caption, the duo’s joint track will be an “anthem” joined by an “epic music movie.”

DJ Khaled likewise revealed in the caption that he is hard at work on his previously announced album, Father of Asahd, with a drop date planned for 2019.

Later, the DJ shared a photo of himself and Cardi B and likewise made mention of his upcoming album. — AFP-Relaxnews