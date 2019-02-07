Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra set to present enchanting classics in a violin concerto

Award-winning violinist Akiko Suwanai is set to present the classical tunes of 18th and 19th century next Wednesday. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Fancy a romantic violin concerto filled with beautiful melodies and poetic sentiment?

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Kuala Lumpur, is set to bring centuries-old romantic tunes at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next Wednesday.

Led by world-renowned and award-winning Japanese violinist Akiko Suwanai, the one-night-only concerto presents two pairs of enchanting masterpieces from the late 18th and 19th century.

Aptly titled “The Romantic Violin”, the evening will kick off with Mozart’s Così fan tutte Overture paired with Haydn’s noble London Symphony No 104.

Composed in the early 1790s, both classics are seen as a chronological pair as they represent their composers at the very peak of craftsmanship and artistic inspiration.

The programme will then conclude with the magnificent Brahms’ violin concerto, followed by Sarasate’s bold Zigeunerweisen with Australian classical conductor Alexander Briger at the helm.

Both romantic pieces were composed in 1878, and were written for supremely great violinists of the 19th century.

Often regarded as the greatest violin concertos, both compositions are among the most demanding in the repertory as Brahms’ concerto requires a soloist of mature musicianship, while Sarasate’s piece calls into play technical virtuosity of the highest order.

Discover the depth and brilliance of these classical masterpieces on Feb 13 at 8.30pm.

