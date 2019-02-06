‘Ratched’: Rosanna Arquette joins Sarah Paulson in upcoming series from Ryan Murphy

Rosanna Arquette stars in three upcoming films, ‘The Velvet Gentleman’, ‘Not Born’ and ‘Lost Transmissions’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Veteran actress Rosanna Arquette will return to TV in Ratched, the forthcoming series from Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), inspired by the book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Star and producer of the series Sarah Paulson shared the good news in an Instagram post. She also announced that filming is scheduled to start today.

The news comes from the show’s lead star. In a post on her Instagram account, Paulson revealed that Arquette is joining the cast. It has not yet been revealed which character the Big Blue star will play in the show.

#MeToo

In a touching and supportive post, Sarah Paulson explained why the production team — of which she is part — chose Rosanna Arquette for a role in the show, notably evoking the sexual harassment and assault cases erupting Hollywood since 2017: “The story of Rosanna Arquette is a triumphant one — but it’s also disturbing. She was one of the first women to publicly speak out about Harvey Weinstein. I was stirred by several of her recent interviews where she was quoted as saying she couldn’t find work — or representation — this seems a direct consequence of her bravery,” explained the American Horror Story actress. “I am producing a new Netflix show, RATCHED, with Ryan Murphy — and we decided this could not stand. Her body of work — from Desperately Seeking Susan to Pulp Fiction and beyond, has always been deeply inspiring to both of us. So there will be a multi-episode arc for this extraordinary actress. Ratched starts shooting Wednesday and I say with great pride — welcome to our family, Rosanna. I am thrilled to be in a position, due to the empowerment of my friend and collaborator, Ryan Murphy, not to just act in a piece, but hire the talent showcased in it, as well.”

Coming 2020

Producer and actress Paulson will play the fiendish nurse Mildred Ratched, a character that featured in Ken Kesey’s 1962 book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The story was brought to the big screen by Miloš Forman in 1975. The movie swept to victory in the most prestigious "Big Five" Oscars categories. Paulson will play a younger version of the nurse, working in a psychiatric hospital in the 1940s.

Netflix has already ordered two 18-episode seasons of this prequel to the movie classic. Arquette joins a cast already including the likes of Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon and Finn Wittrock. The streaming giant is expected to show the first season in 2020. — Relaxnews