Indo-Rock legends Dewa 19 reunion concert to go on despite Ahmad Dhani jailed

Organisers insist the show will go on as scheduled, despite Dhani's guilty verdict and 18 month jail sentence. — Instagram/@ahmaddhaniprast pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 – The show must go on!

Organisers of the Dewa 19 Reunion Feat. Ari Lasso & Once Mekel concert have insisted the much-anticipated show will proceed, despite frontman Dhani Ahmad Prasetyo being sentenced to 18-months imprisonment for hate speech online by the South Jakarta district court this afternoon.

Nizra Production said the show, scheduled for this Saturday, Feb 2 at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, will still proceed as planned.

Nizra chief executive officer Nik Iruwan in a statement released to Malay Mail stated “there is no postponement or cancellation.

“Fans of Dewa 19 who have purchased tickets need not to worry, as the concert will still proceed. Dewa 19 will continue to put forth their best performance yet for of their fans in Malaysia”.

The enigmatic Dhani was found guilty earlier this afternoon, in a verdict handed by Chief Justice Ratmoho, as reported by Indonesian news portal, Detik.

Dhani was found guilty of violating Indonesia’s Law on Electronic Transactions and Information for spreading hate speech online through a series of tweets that were posted to his official Twitter account, @AHMADDHANIPRAST targeted at former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok.

Prosecutors had initially demanded Dhani be given a two-year sentence.

The musician, songwriter and producer, who was accompanied by wife, singer Mulan Jameela and sons, Ahmad Al Ghazali and Abdul Qadir Jaelani, however has not announced if he will appeal the decision.