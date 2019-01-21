Fazura’s ‘Can’t Forget Me’ keeps top spot after knocking Ariana Grande off

Fazura released her latest single on Friday. — Picture from Instagram/Fazura

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — Fazura’s new single Can’t Forget Me is still No. 1 on the iTunes Malaysia music chart.

It has been on top of the music pile since overtaking US singer Ariana Grande’s song 7 Rings just hours of its release on Friday.

The singer-actress’ catchy new tune was recorded with producers Willy Beaman and Cameron Forbes in Los Angeles, California last year.

On Friday, Fazura took to Instagram Story to express her gratitude: “Thank you all for listening to this song.

“Whatever it is, I still love Ariana Grande, her latest song is lit.”

Fazura, whose real name is Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, released her debut single Sayangi Dirimu in 2014.

“To be on the top spot in just seven hours after its release was such a surprise but I am still on solid ground.

“I’m so glad all of you like this song, just like me. Listen and be confident that you are empowered,” the 35-year-old dedicated to fans.

The J Revolusi actress was also overwhelmed by her fans’ positive comments on Twitter, many of whom praised the song for its international standards.

The music video for Can’t Forget Me is said to be the most expensive music video ever produced by Universal Music Malaysia.