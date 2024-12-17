ARAU, Dec 17 — The government will prioritise safe and elevated locations for future school construction to ensure the buildings remain secure and conducive during floods.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the government must prioritise safer areas when selecting locations for new schools, given that schools are often chosen as relief centres during floods.

“For new schools, the locations must be safe and elevated because we know our schools are the preferred choice for relief centres. Therefore, the schools must be safe,” she told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Arau here today.

Meanwhile, she said the construction of the two new blocks at SMKA Arau, completed in October at a cost of RM19 million, includes facilities such as a student dormitory, dining hall, tasmik room, surau, toilets, and warden office.

Fadhlina said the construction of the two new blocks reflects the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) commitment to upholding Islamic values by strengthening the Ulul Albab Tahfiz Model (TMUA) programme and expanding access to education.

“SMKA Arau is one of the schools offering the TMUA programme,” she said, adding that there are currently 15 schools nationwide implementing the TMUA programme, comprising 11 SMKAs and four Fully Residential Schools (SBPs).

She added that the current number of TMUA students is 7,073 in SMKAs and 2,380 in SBPs. TMUA students not only memorise the Quran but also pursue studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Fadhlina said the primary objective of TMUA is to produce professionals, technocrats, and entrepreneurial huffaz who practise Islamic teachings (mutadayyin) and possess various skills in line with the National Education Philosophy.

“The TMUA programme has succeeded in producing over 7,000 (7,075) hafiz nationwide since its implementation in 2014,” she said. — Bernama