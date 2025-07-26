JULY 26 — I’ve been reading some popular science books and I’d like to share some interesting findings, especially for all you durian lovers out there.

It appears that our beloved king of fruits contains something beneficial to our health.

Apparently durians produce this molecule called spermidine (yes, I know what that sounds like) which is important because it promotes this biological process known as autophagy.

If you Google that word you’ll see that it’s a process by which our bodies perform a clean-up of weak or dying cells.

Meaning “self-eating” or “self-devouring”, longevity expert Peter Attia explains:

“…the catabolic side of metabolism, when the cell stops producing new proteins and instead begins to break down old proteins and other cellular structures into their amino acid components, using the scavenged materials to build new ones. It’s a form of cellular recycling, cleaning out the accumulated junk in the cell and repurposing it or disposing of it.”

It’s like, instead of going to a hardware store to get more things to fix your house, the contractor digs through the debris in your house and tears down spare materials which he can then reuse to build new parts.

One of the materials our biological “contractor” rips out are the so-called zombie cells i.e. old proteins and/or damaged cellular structures.

One of the best ways of attaining autophagy is via fasting.

Restricting the production of glucose and thus cutting off their supply to these cells prevents their further growth and invites their eventual destruction and repurposing.

Voila! Our zombie cells die!

But back to durians.

It seems our beloved Black Thorns, Red Prawns and Green Bamboos also help in boosting autophagy and rejuvenating our cells because they contain— surprise surprise! — spermidine which is a, “natural polyamine that stimulates cytoprotective macroautophagy/autophagy.”

From what I understand, that’s just sexy scientific talk for the ability to maintain cellular homeostasis, promote anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties as well as other beneficial functions.

Nicklas Brendborg, in his book Jellyfish Age Backwards, re-emphasises the value of spermidine towards longevity and also highlights some foods that are relevant:

“Spermidine is found in many foods, and studies even show that a higher spermidine intake is associated with a lower risk of death. If you want to increase your spermidine intake, the best bet is wheatgerm…Besides that, other spermidine-containing foods include soy beans, certain mushrooms, sunflower seeds, corn and cauliflower. If you’re more adventurous, you can also try eel liver, adzuki beans or durian fruit.”

Like most Malaysians, I’m very glad that durian (and mushrooms and corn and cauliflower!) is included in that list.

Finally, apart from promoting the self-recycling of cells, spermidine is also associated with improved cognitive function.

Spermidine is also contained in bread, salad, cheese, potatoes, noodles, meat, fish, and most fruits and vegetables. This is surely good news for those of us who are not fond of Musang King.

For those who are, well, you’re welcome.

Note: This article does not constitute medical advice. Please consult your doctor or physician before embarking on a new diet or supplementation or both.

No, I don’t actually believe that “eating more durians will make you live longer and healthier”.