Colour blindness is the new apathy

AUGUST 26 — One annoying new Malaysian catchphrase is acah woke (thinking you’re “woke”) that is often used to gaslight discussions about things seen as problematic now when they weren’t before.

Oh, you think catcalling is sexual harassment and not just paying a compliment? Acah woke.

You think it’s unacceptable to use other races’ cultural costumes for commercial purposes without actually hiring them? Acah woke.

You’re saying that using the word “triggered” as an insult is unacceptable? Acah woke.

I’m thinking about the recent social media kerfuffle where an Indian woman expressed her unhappiness at a non-Indian dressing in desi manner — complete with nose ring — all for a contact lens ad.

Many Malaysians of an older generation were dismissive about her concerns. We’re Malaysian, they said. We’re just appreciating the beauty of other races’ costumes and Malaysians have always worn each other’s ‘baju’ for decades so why is it a problem now?

The term cultural appropriation is often seen as a strictly Western concept, created by so-called social justice warriors to manufacture outrage.

What people misunderstand about it is that it’s not just about whether one race has any supposed right to another’s culture but it’s really about power.

The disparity between the races in Malaysia is obvious, with a concentration of power in one race and everyone else pretty much just making up the numbers.

Indians, in particular, feel that lack of agency and the powerlessness of having people pick and choose what they like about Indian culture while rejecting actual Indians.

An ex-housemate answered my advertisement for a room to rent saying that as an Indian male it was difficult for him to find a rental space, especially as he had a dog to care for. I didn’t care what race he was so long as he paid the rent on time.

It’s a story I often hear from many Indians, getting discriminated against by potential landlords, employers and most troubling of all: the police.

The number of deaths of Indians in custody is alarming. Despite investigation after investigation, it’s an issue that keeps being brought up then quieted down, at least until the next Indian somehow dies while detained.

It is not helpful when local non-Indian celebrities such as Maya Karin chime in with bad takes on Twitter such as “I’m half German, part Malay, part Chinese, part Tamil. Can someone tell me what and not to wear?”

Unless you know what it’s like to be turned away from a rental because of your race, maybe sit down. Your input wasn’t asked for here especially as you can pass as an Indian as much as I can pass as an Irishman.

The problem with Malaysia and Malaysians is that we are so in love with the idea of racial harmony that we protest any criticism of how we treat each other.

It was telling that the Indian person who first brought up the recent conversation about cultural appropriation was called various racial slurs.

One person even had the audacity to say that other races looked better in Indian costumes because apparently Indians are too dark-skinned to look good in anything, even in their own native wear. The exception, of course, are the fairer skinned Indians.

I’m not Indian and I wouldn’t presume to speak for them but it is obvious that it is difficult for Malaysians to have civil conversations about boundaries.

Non-Indians do not get to say that it’s fine for them to appropriate Indian culture however they wish; if they get called out for misusing cultures not their own for profit, they deserve to be called out.

There is a fine line between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation. It’s not hard to find it if we do that one thing we need to do better, which is listen.

It’s high time minority voices find more of a space in the public sphere and their experiences and concerns be highlighted.

Being a minority does not mean you’re less important and that is something we all need to remember especially now with Merdeka just around the corner.

Malaysia is for all Malaysians, no matter what our politicians say.

