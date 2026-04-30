DOBREȘTI, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - On April 27, SANY Microgrid officially broke ground on its integrated solar-storage project in Dobrești, Romania. Xiang Wenbo, Rotating Chairman of SANY Group; Guo Ruiguang, Vice President of SANY Group and Chairman of SANY Microgrid Business Unit; other senior executives of SANY Group; local government representatives; and project partners joined more than 100 guests to witness this milestone.At the groundbreaking ceremony, Xiang Wenbo expressed sincere gratitude to the local government and partners for their support, and shared his expectations for the smooth implementation and long-term success of the project. Local government officials emphasized that the project is significant for optimizing the energy mix, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable economic development, and pledged full government support. SANY Microgrid also presented its relevant solutions at the ceremony.As SANY Microgrid's first large-scale grid-connected solar-storage demonstration project in Europe, the project will serve as a starting point for advancing renewable energy development and the transition to electric construction machinery across Europe. It will bring green momentum to the local economy, provide a model for Chinese enterprises expanding overseas in green energy transition, and contribute to global green energy development."SAN WIN GREEN ENERGY S.R.L. is the Romanian subsidiary supporting SANY's renewable energy and microgrid expansion in Romania and Europe. The company, represented by Xu Zhongtian, focuses on renewable power development, photovoltaic projects, battery storage systems, EPC coordination, and integrated microgrid opportunities."Hashtag: #SANY

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