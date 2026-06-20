KUANTAN, June 20 — Three people, including a doctor, were killed while six others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash at Kilometre 67 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Pekan yesterday.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zain said two drivers were killed on the spot in the 6 p.m. crash, identified as Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy Mohd Atan, 33, of Segamat Hospital, Johor, and Azaharuddin Mohd Ali, 46, a senior officer with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

He said Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy’s two-year-old daughter, Dhea Sofia, died while being treated at the Chini Health Clinic.

Mohd Zaidi said initial investigations revealed that the vehicles driven by the medical officer and the LHDN officer were travelling from Segamat towards Kuantan when the incident occurred.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a pickup truck travelling from Kuantan towards Muadzam Shah was believed to have tried to overtake a lorry, hit a puddle and lost control before swerving into the opposite lane and crashing into the two vehicles,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Zaidi said three family members of Dr Mohamad Zekry Zuhairy, comprising his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, were injured in the crash.

Also injured were passengers in the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), namely Azaharuddin’s wife and son, as well as the 31-year-old pickup driver.

Mohd Zaidi said all injured victims were receiving treatment at Pekan Hospital.

“The bodies of the victims killed in the crash were also sent to the same hospital for a post-mortem,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama