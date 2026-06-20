KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The decision to deploy diesel trains for the KTM Shuttle Selatan service was a pragmatic move to ensure commuters have immediate access to transport rather than facing years of waiting, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Loke was addressing public concerns regarding the use of diesel trains, explaining that the choice was based on a critical timeline. With the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking project now complete, the Electric Train Service (ETS) has taken over the primary route, leaving the previous diesel fleet available.

According to Loke, the Ministry of Transport faced two choices: wait two to three years for 10 new electric multiple unit (EMU) train sets to be manufactured, or deploy existing assets immediately so Johor residents would not be left stranded.

The ministry opted for the latter.

“As a result, residents along the Southern Shuttle route now have a viable alternative, traveling from Kulai to JB Sentral in approximately 30 to 40 minutes,” Loke was reported saying by Sinar Harian today.

He also highlighted a significant milestone for the region: the Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang route, previously reserved for cargo, is now open to passengers for the first time.

This service remains heavily subsidised, with the government injecting between RM11 million and RM15 million annually to keep it running.

While the new EMU trains will arrive eventually, Loke maintained that there is no reason to delay service when existing assets can meet current needs.

The government has already approved RM200 million for the procurement of 10 new commuter train sets to bolster Johor’s rail-based public transport system and improve the overall quality of the Shuttle Selatan Komuter service.

The Shuttle Selatan serves as a bridge following the completion of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking Project (PLBE), which now allows the ETS to operate directly into Johor Bahru Sentral.