KLANG, June 20 — The National Food Security Act is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

He said the proposed Act, which aims to ensure the stability of the country’s food supply, is currently being finalised before being tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We are currently drafting the National Food Security Act, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, with ongoing discussions. Insya-Allah, it will be tabled next year,” he told reporters after officiating the Road to MAHA 2026 Central Zone programme here today.

Mohamad had previously said the legislation needed to be expedited to safeguard the country’s food supply amid threats posed by the El Nino phenomenon and climate change, which could disrupt domestic food production.

He said the Act would enable the country to establish an early warning system, contingency plans and more effective aid distribution mechanisms for the food production sector. — Bernama