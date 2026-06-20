SEREMBAN, June 20 — Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old female student died after being found unconscious at a secondary school here yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny said the department received a report regarding the matter at 10:48 am, prompting the deployment of a team of police officers and personnel to the scene.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene. Police conducted an inspection of the location and identified several individuals to assist with the investigation. The victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem examination to identify the cause of death,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Datuk Alzafny added that the case has initially been classified as sudden death. Police are continuing their investigations, which include recording statements from several witnesses and awaiting the post-mortem report.

The public has been advised to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information that could disrupt the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan State Education Department (JPNS), in a statement, extended its condolences to the student’s family and announced an immediate internal investigation into all aspects of the incident.