IPOH, June 20 — A storm accompanied by heavy rain tore that through several residential areas in Bercham yesterday afternoon, damaged an estimated 248 houses across a 1.3 square kilometre stretch, police said.

The Ipoh District Police Headquarters said the storm hit areas under the jurisdiction of the Bercham police station at around 3:30 p.m. on June 19.

In a statement today, Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said initial monitoring identified five residential areas affected by the storm: Bercham Idaman, Anjung Bercham Utara, Kampung Bercham, Taman Pusat Bercham, and Kampung Tersusun Tasek.

“To date, no reports of loss of life have been received. PDRM advises members of the public who have been affected to always comply with instructions from the authorities and to prioritise the safety of themselves and their families,” the police official said.

Following the storm, authorities moved quickly to launch clean-up and recovery efforts, with police coordinating with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Ipoh City Council (MBI), and the senior penghulu of Mukim Tanjung Rambutan to restore main roads and clear affected neighbourhoods.

Police have urged homeowners whose properties were damaged in the storm to lodge reports at the Bercham police station or the nearest police station.