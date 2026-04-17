Getting noticed by media in new and unfamiliar markets.

Making sure news reaches the right investors, media, partners, and decision-makers.

Adapting content for local languages and market needs.

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 17 April 2026 - EQS Asia today shared how its EQS Newswire service helps companies send corporate news to media and key audiences in other countries.As more companies grow into overseas markets, their communications teams need to work with different media, audiences, and channels in each region.Companies that communicate across borders often face these challenges:To address these challenges, EQS Asia offers EQS Newswire — a service that helps companies send announcements or news to international financial and business media, as well as professional information platforms.It delivers corporate news through the channels that international financial and business audiences use most.EQS Newswire sends news to major international financial and business media, including the Financial Times and Reuters.This helps companies build trust and raise awareness for their news in overseas markets.News can also appear on professional platforms such as Bloomberg, Dow Jones, and Refinitiv Eikon.This puts company news in front of fund managers, analysts, traders, and other professionals who use these systems daily.The service covers major global markets including Europe, North America, Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Companies can choose to send news to a specific region or a single country and can also distribute in local languages to reach audiences more effectively.EQS Asia believes this service helps companies communicate more effectively across borders and become more visible in international markets.Hashtag: #EQS

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