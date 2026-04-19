KOTA SAMARAHAN, April 19 — Police are tracking down a man known as ‘Ningkan’ to assist investigations into a case of outrage of modesty involving a woman at a convenience store in Taman Samarindah here on Thursday.

Kota Samarahan District Police acting chief DSP Barry William said the report on the incident was lodged at 12.38pm on Friday.

He said the incident occurred at about 1am when the 22-year-old victim was working alone at the store.

“The suspect, who is a customer, came to the counter after picking up several cans of drinks and then invited the victim to go to the toilet, but she refused,” he said in a statement.

The suspect then allegedly hugged the victim from behind and attempted to grope her before she screamed for help.

“He later left the premises after paying for the items he had purchased,” Barry added.

Initial investigations found that the suspect is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed inside the store.

The victim did not suffer any physical injuries but was left traumatised and fearful for her safety.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code. — The Borneo Post

CCTV image of the suspected sexual assaulter captured inside the Taman Samarindah convenience store in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak on April 16, 2026 — Police handout pic via The Borneo Post