SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced that it has acquired all rights, title, and interest in and to Cialis(Tadalafil), a leading men's health product from Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") in Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea.Following the acquisition, Zuellig Pharma will now own the trademarks, marketing authorizations and license manufacturing know-how for Cialis, a treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), in 11 markets in Asia, with the expansion of its ownership into three additional markets beyond the original eight. Zuellig Pharma will also continue to promote and distribute the brand in these markets.The expanded ownership of Cialiswill widen accessibility of the drug to a significant population of men in Asia who are affected by ED and BPH. The acquisition also aligns with Zuellig Pharma's strategic priority of building a strong portfolio of owned prescription healthcare products as an integrated healthcare solutions company."Our acquisition of Cialisin three additional markets builds on the strong foundation we established two years ago and highlights our proven success in scaling trusted brands effectively through our commercial capabilities and deep expertise. As we broaden our footprint, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and advancing our purpose of making in-demand healthcare solutions more accessible to communities in Asia," said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #EliLillyandCompany #Cialis #MensHealth #Healthcare #Pharmaceuticals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, commercialization, and clinical trial support services, underpinned by a strong culture of innovation to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was founded a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 18 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

