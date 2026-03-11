Preparing Students for a Fast-Changing Future: Creative Schools Continuum Explores the Future of Learning at "Transforming Education 20/40" Symposium

The motto of Creative Schools Continuum is "Nurture Future Minds • Build Boundless Capacity", highlighting the continuum's foresight and insights into quality education and our commitments to our students and parents.



Creative Primary School and Creative Secondary School are award-winning "Inviting Schools". The award recognizes the schools' commitments to providing an exceptionally caring, trusting, respectful, and positive learning environment for its students and staff.

As International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, Creative Primary and Creative Secondary Schools offer the IB Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), IB Middle Years Programme (IB MYP) respectively.



Creative Secondary School also offers the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary School Examination (HKDSE) course in parallel with the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) as pathways to university entrances.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - On 13 February 2026, the Creative Schools Continuum hosted its "Transforming Education 20/40" Symposium at Creative Secondary School (CSS) , bringing together more than 200 educators, school leaders, and parents to discuss how schools should prepare their students for the age of artificial intelligence and rapid technological change.The event, held as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Creative Secondary School and the 40th anniversaries of Creative Primary School (CPS) and Creative Primary School's Kindergarten (CPSKG) , focused on a central question: How can schools equip students to navigate an unpredictable future while also cultivating their character, compassion, sense of purpose, and resilience?Mr. Victor Fong, School Supervisor of the Creative Schools Continuum, opened the symposium by stressing the importance of keeping humanity at the core of education in the AI era. He called for schools to prepare students for a more complex world where values, attitudes, and ethical thinking remain essential.CSS Principal Stephen Hindes extended this vision, noting that schools should move beyond traditional teaching methods to create environments where young people are motivated to explore, question, and grow.After a performance by students who took part in the 2025 Kuliang Friendship U.S.-China Youth Choir Week, Dr. Spencer Fowler, Head of Li Po Chun United World College, delivered the keynote address. He discussed the importance of finding purpose in an era of technological acceleration, arguing that while algorithms have their place, a clear sense of purpose remains the most vital element in student development.The symposium also featured keynote sessions by Dr. Cecilia Tam, Manager of Ph.D. Research Degree Programmes at City University of Hong Kong, and Mr. Maurice Chong, CSS alumnus and Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honoree, who founded the sports technology company KNO.Dr. Tam focused on mindfulness and the importance of staying focused in an information-saturated age, while Mr. Chong explored how students can adapt and grow alongside AI, drawing on his experience as an athlete, AI researcher, and entrepreneur.Participants also joined two rounds of concurrent workshops led by AI and Ed-tech professionals, exploring topics such as digital mindfulness, character development, innovative classroom integration, and so on.The student panel, moderated by Ms. Ruth Benny of Top Schools, provided symposium participants with the opportunity to hear from students about their experiences studying at CSS. The students describe CSS as a place where they can learn from mistakes with the support of their teachers, while developing leadership, discipline, and a strong sense of responsibility. They also shared their concerns about staying competitive as AI advances, the anxiety brought on by social media, and the challenge of making ethical choices when using AI tools. Their reflections offered authentic perspectives on how young people are actually experiencing the changes that adults are planning for.The second panel, moderated by Ms. Ruth Benny, brought together Dr. Cecilia Tam, Principal Stephen Hindes, and Mr. Maurice Chong. Their conversation explored a range of forward-looking issues: the reimagined assessments, AI-accelerated learning, and why human values matter more as automation spreads. The panel concluded that the role of educators must shift from delivering information to guiding students towards self-directed learning.The "Transforming Education 20/40" Symposium underscored the Creative Schools Continuum's commitment to preparing students not just for academic success, but for meaningful lives in a rapidly evolving world. As technology reshapes learning, educators are redefining their roles as mentors who prepare young people to understand AI, use it wisely, and contribute meaningfully to society.Hashtag: #CreativeSchoolsContinuum #CSS #CPS #CPSKG

