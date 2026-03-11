SEREMBAN, March 11 — Negeri Sembilan recorded a record RM19.1 billion in approved investments last year, surpassing its initial target of RM10 billion.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the investments involved 295 projects approved by the state’s Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) board.

He said the achievement marked a significant increase compared with RM7.2 billion recorded in 2024, an increase of 164 per cent.

“This achievement also broke the state’s previous best investment record of RM10.1 billion in 2023.

“Negeri Sembilan is now ranked sixth highest in terms of approved investment amounts, after Johor, Selangor, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kedah,” he told reporters at a special press conference announcing Negeri Sembilan’s 2025 investment performance at Wisma Negeri today.

Invest Negeri Sembilan chief executive officer Datuk Najmuddin Sharif Sarimon was also present at the event.

Aminuddin said the services sector contributed RM13.79 billion, or 72 per cent of the state’s total investment, while the manufacturing sector contributed RM5.34 billion (28 per cent).

Among the services subsectors, the five largest contributors were information and communication, real estate, utilities, support services, and other industries.

The largest manufacturing subsectors were chemicals and chemical products, electrical and electronics, petroleum products, metal fabrication, and food manufacturing, reflecting the state’s strategic position as a logistics and supply chain hub in the Central Region.

He said domestic investment was the largest contributor, amounting to RM14.7 billion (77 per cent), while foreign investment recorded RM4.43 billion (23 per cent).

“In terms of sources of foreign investment, China recorded RM2.2 billion; the Netherlands, RM800 million; Taiwan, RM540 million; Japan, RM280 million; and Singapore, RM190 million.

Aminuddin said major projects approved this year include Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material, ON Semiconductor (M) Sdn Bhd, IN WIN Asia Sdn Bhd, T Hasegawa Flavours Sdn Bhd, and a new data centre by Nexus Yang Sdn Bhd.

“The increase in investments is expected to create 3,845 new jobs in the state, thereby providing more employment opportunities for residents and improving the community’s economic well‑being,” he said.

Aminuddin said 2026 is expected to be more challenging due to global economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East and that the state government will continue to strengthen efforts to attract high-quality, high-impact investment using advanced technology.

“With the ongoing commitment of all parties, I am confident Negeri Sembilan will continue to advance as a progressive, competitive and prosperous state for the welfare of the people and the prosperity of the state,” he said, targeting RM10 billion in investment this year. — Bernama