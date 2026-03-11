.

Examples of 'hidden' costs[7] during health gap years

1.

Caregiving support e.g. salary of a foreign domestic worker or day nurse, or enrolment in a day care centre

2.

Caregiver impact e.g. caregivers/family having to take no-pay leave, paying for convenience services such as meal delivery or childcare help, and mental load

3.

Home modifications to support changes in patient's mobility and motor skills

4.

Therapy e.g. physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, emotional counselling, Traditional Chinese Medicine etc.

5.

Costly drugs and alternative treatments

6.

Unforeseen expenses which might come up due to complications arising from the diagnosed critical illness



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") announced the launch of PRUActive Life V, a comprehensive and customisable whole-of-life protection plan to support Singapore families in preparing for their health gap years – the period when an individual diagnosed with critical illness takes time away from work to focus on recovery. The plan offers multiplied coverage and lifelong protection with critical illness add-ons. It provides one of the widest ranges of coverage at 182 conditions including mental illness conditions.As Singaporeans see higher incidences of critical illness (e.g. almost 58 per cent increase in stroke patients from 2011 to 2021), many families will experience a serious health episode and the affected family member may be unable to work during their recovery. During this 'health gap' period, the resulting income loss creates a strain on household finances, along with additional costs to care for the patient at home.Many Singaporean households remain unprepared to deal with such a scenario. According to the 2022 Protection Gap Study by the Life Insurance Association of Singapore, there is a 74 per cent protection gapagainst critical illnesses such as cancer, stroke, and heart disease. This gap is especially challenging for young families raising children and the sandwich generation caring for both children and ageing parents.Insurance plans play different roles in supporting families during a serious health event. While hospitalisation insurance covers eligible hospital and treatment bills, critical illness plans pay a lump sum upon diagnosis and families have the flexibility to decide how they want to use the payout.said: "Many families think that hospitalisation coverage is sufficient when a serious illness strikes and may overlook the wider financial impact on the household. For young families and the sandwich generation, a critical illness can disrupt income and add caregiving responsibilities that impact household finances. Critical illness coverage is therefore not just personal protection, but family protection, as it provides a lump-sum payout to take care of these additional costs."Families should consider critical illness protection early to ensure they have a safety net in place and the peace of mind to focus on recovery during their health gap years. With PRUActive Life V, families have access to a comprehensive protection plan that stands firmly behind them for life, even when the unexpected happens."PRUActive Life V, alongside its critical illness add-ons, providesfor death, terminal illness, total and permanent disability and critical illnesses. It covers a wide range of 182 conditions ranging from cancer to accidental fracture of spinal column and includes additional payouts for 27 medical conditions e.g. mental illness and juvenile conditionsFamilies may enhance their coverage up to five times) up until age 80, to scale protection in tandem with their growing household income and caregiving commitments. There is also, a 10 per cent boost in basic coverage for free when an immediate family member takes up PRUActive Life V.Besides young families, critical illness protection is also important for singles with caregiving responsibilities for other family members such as elderly parents or siblings. A serious illness can disrupt their ability to work and continue supporting those who depend on them financially or for care."Singles may face added pressure on their personal finances and family obligations during a prolonged period of rest as they do not have a spouse to share the burden. Critical illness coverage becomes an important safeguard to help them stay financially resilient while managing their caregiving responsibilities."Families can face significant financial strain when they take time off to recover from a critical illness. In Singapore, a family with young children has an average monthly household income and expenditure of $21,435 and $8,577 respectively Consider a 35-year-old father with two young children who contributes $15,000 to the monthly household income. When he suffers a stroke, the father pauses work and that results in a loss in income.outlines additional 'hidden' coststhat he may face during his health break."Many families underestimate the significant financial cost of recovery during their health gap years, which can be as much as 3.9 timesof one's annual income based on the assumption of a five-year recovery period. Apart from the disruption to income, families may face 'hidden' costs such as caregiving arrangements, home modifications and therapies, as well as the longer-term reality that their insurance options may become limited after a serious illness. About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2024, it has S$57.7 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.

