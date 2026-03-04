New Board Appointments and Strategic Partnerships Drive Fresh Momentum Accelerating Expansion into Chinese Medicine and Physiotherapy

Trinity Medical Group hosts its 10th anniversary celebration, which brings together distinguished leaders from the government, business, and medical sectors. The event is a remarkable success and sees an exceptional turnout.

Mr. Lau Kevin Chung-hang, MH, Founder of Trinity Medical Group, delivered the welcome address. Mrs. Christine Ma-Lau, Director of Trinity Medical Group, delivered the thank-you speech.

Professor Wu Ting-yuk, Anthony, GBS, JP, Non-Executive Chairman of Trinity Medical Group (Left); Dr. the Honourable Lam Ching-choi, GBS, JP, Independent Non-Executive Director of Trinity Medical Group (Right).

Trinity Medical Group enters into a strategic partnership agreement with FWD and is honoured to have Mr. Ken Lau, Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, FWD, to attained the event and join the commemorative photo.

Trinity Medical Group enters into a strategic partnership agreement with Prudential Hong Kong Limited and is honoured to have Ms. Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operation and Health Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited to attend the event and join the commemorative photo.

Trinity Medical Group enters into a strategic partnership agreement with YF Life Insurance Limited and is honoured to have Ms. Jasmine Hui, Chief Proposition Officer and Senior Vice President, YF Life Insurance Limited, to attend the event and join the commemorative photo.

Trinity Medical Group enters into a strategic partnership agreement with United Imaging, and expresses gratitude for United Imaging’s significant support in advancing medical technology.

Supporting government primary healthcare policies: Over the past decade, the Group has provided influenza, COVID-19, and HPV vaccinations to more than 10,000 schoolchildren, helping to build herd immunity.

COVID-19 response: Throughout the pandemic, all Trinity Medical centres across the city offered COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR testing, providing accessible services throughout Hong Kong.

Supporting the "eHealth" initiative: By participating in the Hospital Authority's referral network and the Electronic Health Record Sharing System, the Group has helped relieve the burden for tens of thousands of public hospital patients.

Appointed as a "SafeCity Ambassador 2025": Trinity Medical has partnered with the Hong Kong Police Force to jointly promote crime prevention, cyber security, and mental health awareness.

Championing youth development: Through participation in the "Strive and Rise Programme," the Group helps secondary school students learn about the medical profession and supports their personal growth.

Recognised for corporate social responsibility: The Group has been awarded the "Caring Company" and "Good Employer" accolades for consecutive years, reflecting our dedication to social welfare, employee development, and environmental protection.

(Starting from the left) Mrs. Christine Ma-Lau, Director of Trinity Medical Group; Dr. the Honourable Lam Ching-choi, GBS, JP, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Group; Professor Wu Ting-yuk, Anthony, GBS, JP, Non-Executive Chairman of the Group; and Mr. Lau Kevin Chung-hang, MH, Founder of the Group, officiate at the toasting ceremony.

Trinity Medical Group’s 10th Anniversary Celebration is attended and supported by prominent leaders from the government and business sectors.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 –("" or the "Group"), a leading provider of patient-centred healthcare premium diagnostic imaging and screening services, today marks a significant milestone with its 10anniversary. The Group is pleased to announce the appointment of, and, to its Board Members. In addition, the Group has entered into strategic partnerships withand(in alphabetical order of company names), enhancing cross-sector synergies between premium healthcare services and insurance solutions to deliver comprehensive and high-quality care for clients.The Group celebrated its 10th anniversary yesterday (3 March), bringing together distinguished guests,, to commemorate this major chapter in its journey., remarked in the welcome speech, "With the steadfast support of our insurance partners, corporate clients, and medical professionals, as well as the commitment and trust of our professional team, our Group is proud to reach this significant 10th anniversary milestone. Looking ahead, we will remain dedicated to the principles of preventive medicine and will proactively expand our service portfolio. This year, we plan to introduce Traditional Chinese Medicine and physiotherapy services, further diversifying our offerings and providing the community with more comprehensive care as we drive the Group's ongoing development."Trinity Medical welcomes Professor Wu Ting-yuk, Anthony, GBS, JP, Member of the 12and 13Standing Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC, as Non-Executive Chairman, and Dr. the Honourable Lam Ching-choi, GBS, JP, Member of the Executive Council, as Independent Non-Executive Director.Mr. Lau Kevin Chung-hang, MH remarked in his speech, "Professor Wu brings more than networks; he brings international governance DNA; Dr. Lam connects our boardroom strategy to bedside community care." With the addition of these highly respected industry leadersthe Group is confident that their expertise and strategic insight will significantly strengthen the Group's vision, clinical capabilities and overall growth trajectory, injecting new momentum into the Group's future development.At the anniversary celebration, Trinity Medical announced the strategic cooperation agreements with FWD, Prudential Hong Kong Limited, YF Life Insurance International Limited, and United Imaging. Through these partnerships, the Group aims to deliver international-standard diagnostic services and diverse insurance solutions, creating a seamless, one-stop integrated healthcare experience for clients.Looking ahead, Trinity Medical will further diversify its service portfolio, including the introduction of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) consultations and physiotherapy services this year. These initiatives will continue to advance holistic recovery and preventive care initiatives. These efforts are designed to address the growing demand for premium healthcare and to reinforce the Group's leadership within the sector.Since its establishment in 2016, Trinity Medical has been committed to providing high-quality diagnostic imaging and health screening services. The Group continues to expand its clinical and check-up offerings, underscoring its drive for diversified development and excellence. To date, the Group has formed partnerships with over 10 insurance companies and earned the trust of over 300 corporate clients.The professional team now exeeds 200 members, collectively having served more than 1.8 million individual clients. Its online health platform has recorded over 5.5 million visits, underscoring the Group's industry leadership and strong market reputation.In addition, Trinity Medical has also actively contributed to the community, including:Click here to download more event photos.Hashtag: #TrinityMedical

About Trinity Medical Group

Trinity Medical established its first medical and diagnostic centre in Central in 2016, upholding the core values of empathy, professionalism, and integrity. The Group now operates locations in key districts, including Central, Causeway Bay, and Tsim Sha Tsui. Combining advanced medical technology with a patient-centric philosophy, Trinity Medical provides comprehensive one-stop services ranging from MRI, CT Scan, 3D Mammography, Ultrasound, X-ray, and health check-ups to vaccination. The Group is committed to delivering professional and reliable medical imaging and health screening experiences to the community.



