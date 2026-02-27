YUNA Joins Forces with Infinix to Launch the NOTE 60 SERIES, Marking the Brand's Bold Step into a New Era of Innovation and Style.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - In a historic first, Infinix today announced K-pop girl group ITZY's member, YUNA, as its first-ever Global Brand Ambassador, bringing her confidence, energy, and bold self-expression to global audiences.The partnership reflects Infinix's "Joy Tech, Beyond Limits" philosophy, reinforcing its commitment to empowering a new generation of users through creativity, individuality, and innovation. Coinciding with the global debut of Infinix's annual flagship launch, the new NOTE 60 SERIES, the collaboration also signals a strategic step forward as the brand elevates its smartphone experiences for broader international users."I am so excited to reach out to my fans in a new way as Infinix's Global Brand Ambassador. I've always believed that life should be filled with joy and the courage to show the world who you truly are. It's been amazing to see how Infinix shares that same energy. I'm looking forward to this journey and can't wait to show everyone the special stories we create together!" — YUNA, Global Brand Ambassador for Infinix.As a young global K-pop icon, YUNA has risen to the top through discipline, self‑discovery, and fearless ambition. As the youngest member of ITZY, her vibrant confidence is her signature. Driven by an energetic passion, she inspires fans worldwide with her boundary-breaking spirit and continuous reinvention across music, acting, and beyond. These qualities align perfectly with Infinix's commitment to flagship performance, refined aesthetics, and relentless innovation.This partnership marks a strategic evolution for Infinix, elevating its appeal to the premium market. Together, Infinix and YUNA create a unified narrative that transcends hardware, positioning technology as a catalyst for joy and a powerful tool for self-expression. By integrating YUNA's infectious energy with the NOTE 60 SERIES, Infinix is redefining its brand identity and empowering users worldwide, driving desirability among tech-savvy youth who demand both flagship-level sophistication and a platform for bold, joyful self-expression."Partnering with YUNA accelerates our mission to deliver a fun, cutting-edge mobile experience to young fans globally," said TT Liu, CMO of Infinix Mobility. "Guided by the philosophy of Joy Tech, Infinix moves beyond talking about how advanced a phone is, to telling stories about how technology creates joy—when brands, users, and YUNA come together to illuminate every unique way of shining."This collaboration is strategically timed, launching alongside Infinix's entry into the premium market and the global debut of its flagship NOTE 60 SERIES. This evolution is powered by a world-class ecosystem of industry leaders: Infinix's first NOTE powered by Snapdragon from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Italian automotive and design legend Pininfarina for elegant aesthetics, and immersive SOUND BY JBL experience.Together with YUNA, this partnership signals a transformative new chapter for Infinix—leveraging the NOTE 60 SERIES to inspire the generation of self-defined youth who prefer to express in their own unique way, and spread their voices to the world.With YUNA as Infinix's global brand ambassador, Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES creates a deeper resonance with the youth by championing their pursuit of vibrant self-expression. This partnership transcends traditional technology, inviting a new generation to explore the boundless excitement of the "Joy Tech, Beyond Limits" philosophy.Looking ahead, Infinix remains committed to advancing innovations that enable richer, more immersive experiences, while YUNA continues to inspire global audiences to embrace the joy, creativity, and limitless potential made possible through these breakthroughs.Hashtag: #Infinix

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.



For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

