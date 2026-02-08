YAKESHI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 February 2026 – Changan Automobile held a release event themed "Changan SDA Intelligence Update & Global Launch of Sodium-Ion Battery Strategy" in Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia. During the event, Changan formally unveiled its global sodium-ion battery strategy and announced the commencement of its 2026 Global Testing Season.Changan is accelerating the advancement of sodium-ion battery technology as part of its global battery strategy. Tan Benhong, Chief Brand Officer of China Changan Automobile Group, noted that Changan will continue to roll out new sodium-ion battery–equipped vehicles across multiple brands in the near future."From extreme conditions to everyday driving — every pursuit of limits at Changan ultimately serves to protect each of our users' everyday journeys." stated Mr. Tan.Under extreme low temperatures, sodium-ion battery systems demonstrated stable discharge capability, with validation extending beyond minus 40 degrees Celsius. To verify intrinsic safety, Changan and CATL conducted extreme abuse tests exceeding national standards, including compression, nail penetration, drilling, and full cutting under full charge, all without fire, explosion, smoke, or thermal runaway.SDA Intelligence: Validation in Extreme ConditionsThe launch also showcased SDA Intelligence, which moves beyond passive safety into proactive, AI-driven vehicle stabilization. During live extreme-cold testing in Yakeshi, vehicles from AVATR and Changan brands—including the CS Series, CHANGAN DEEPAL, and CHANGAN NEVO—were subjected to real-world scenarios under severe low-temperature conditions.The AVATR 12 completed an ice-surface emergency lane-change following a tire blowout at 80 km/h. CHANGAN NEVO Q05 identified obstacles on low-friction ice during an Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) challenge and achieved a controlled emergency halt. CHANGAN DEEPAL L06 demonstrated rapid posture adjustments during a high-speed circular drift challenge on snow.User-facing safety at Changan is built on a validation-first approach supported by a robust verification system and globally advanced laboratory infrastructure, including the Western Automotive Proving Ground and the CHANGAN SDA Lab, enabling comprehensive, all-scenario validation across the full vehicle lifecycle.Yakeshi is only the starting point. The 2026 Global Testing Season will include Southeast Asia for high-humidity durability and the European Alps for high-altitude chassis tuning. In Eurasia, Changan will conduct winter testing centered on confidence in ice and snow, with AVATR 12 as the test vehicle. In Latin America, Changan will carry out a Mexico cross-country drive from Cancun to Merida, focusing on long-distance reliability.Hashtag: #Changan

