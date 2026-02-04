DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 - OnGreen, a Web3-enabled green technology platform focused on the Middle East and North Africa, said on Monday that BlueRock Capital Limited has agreed to make a strategic investment to support regional expansion.BlueRock Capital Limited will provide potential staged funding with the first tranche of up to US$1 million, as well as strategic advisory support, regional market access, and partner networks, OnGreen said.The investment comes as governments across the region accelerate large-scale sustainability programmes, including Saudi Arabia's Green Initiative, which has committed more than US$186 billion to environmental and climate-related projects.OnGreen said the partnership would support deployment of its integrated "Oasis Journey" platform, which combines desertification control, carbon-neutral construction technologies, artificial intelligence optimisation, and blockchain-based verification."The Middle East represents one of the world's largest green transformation opportunities," Sher Ali, Chief Executive Officer, BlueRock Capital Limited said. We are particularly drawn to OnGreen's Oasis Journey concept – an integrated approach that links land restoration, green construction, carbon credits and digital verification in a single economic cycle. This holistic methodology aligns perfectly with our vision of creating transformative impact across the MENA region.OnGreen said BlueRock Capital Limited's backing would accelerate pilot projects and commercial rollouts across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other MENA markets.Hashtag: #OnGreen

About OnGreen

OnGreen is the Web3-enabled green technology platform transforming the Middle East and North Africa region from Sand to Seed, Brown to Green, Desert to Oasis. Through blockchain-verified impact measurement and the Oasis Journey ecosystem model, OnGreen creates transparent, accessible, and community-driven environmental transformation. The platform's ESG Token, Carbon Credit Registry and Green Asset Exchange shall provide the digital infrastructure for MENA's transition to a sustainable economy.

About BlueRock Capital Limited

BlueRock Capital Limited is a Dubai-based Venture Capital fund manager, authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Positioned at the heart of the UAE's financial and innovation ecosystem, BlueRock Capital Limited identifies high potential opportunities across technology, sustainability, and infrastructure sectors in the MENA region. The firm brings deep regional expertise, strategic networks to transformative ventures aligned with the Middle East's economic diversification and environmental sustainability objectives.