Heralding An Auspicious Chinese New Year with A Fun, Festive Horse-Year Collection

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 - Following the success of its first flagship store at Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya, Sipzz, the Gen‑Z lifestyle tumbler brand, is opening its. To celebrate, the brand is unveiling its Chinese New Year 2026 Collection, themed 「喝一口，好运马上到｜featuring two playful and festive tumblers:and, designed to bring good fortune, joy and stylish hydration to everyday life.said,In conjunction with the soft opening of the Sipzz outlet at Paradigm Mall JB, visitors can explore an immersive and interactive showcase fromwith activations such as DIY tumbler customisation, personalised name engraving and festive photo moments crafted for social sharing. The collection transforms everyday hydration into a modern festive ritual, combining practicality with symbolic celebration to engage visitors, encourage family participation and create memorable connections during the Chinese New Year period.Designed for consumers who value meaningful daily habits over traditional décor gifting, the collection emphasises thoughtful, lifestyle-driven gifting.embodies a joyful journey with every sip, symbolising a smooth ride filled with luck, positivity and new opportunities, carrying good fortune wherever you go. Compact yet functional, it keeps beverages cold for up to five hours and hot for up to eight hours, featuring a wide-mouth opening and leak-resistant construction for everyday convenience.Meanwhile,features a cheerful and energetic design that emphasises fun, inspired by the horse symbol representing spontaneity and continuous good fortune throughout the year. Theseries is able to retain both cold and hot temperatures for up to, while thecan maintain cold and hot temperatures for up to. All Sipzz tumblers are made fromand, making them suitable for everyday use as well as gifting.The collection draws inspiration from traditional prosperity symbols, reflecting good fortune, smooth beginnings and the phrase(success arrives swiftly), resulting in a balance of festive warmth and modern minimalism that appeals to families and young adults alike.All tumblers are made fromwithfor safe and reliable hydration, whileand certification apply to theseries only.As health awareness rises among younger consumers, Gen Z increasingly prioritizes hydration as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Sipzz encourages youngsters and working adults to drink more water by transforming hydration into a fun, colourful, and emotionally engaging experience, with research showing that visually appealing drinkware can motivate increased daily water intake and support healthier habits.Hashtag: #Sipzz #SipzzMalaysia #GrandOpening #ParadigmMallJB #SIPinProsperity #CNY2026 #CNYCollection #HydrationLifestyle #Tumbler

About Sipzz

Founded in Singapore, Sipzz is a Gen-Z lifestyle tumbler brand that combines pastel aesthetics, premium materials, and customisation to elevate everyday hydration. Sipzz tumblers are SGS-tested and certified, designed for durability, style, and shareable moments, making hydration a personal and playful experience. For more information about the product, please visit https://sipzz.com.my/



