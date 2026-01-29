From Infrastructure to Impact – Where Technology Meets Humanity

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, today revealed its agenda for Money20/20 Asia, set for 21–23 April 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Asia’s most influential fintech event will bring together thousands of leaders, innovators, regulators, and investors from across the region and around the world to explore how financial technology can deliver real human impact - not just technical innovation.Under the theme “From Infrastructure to Impact – Where Technology Meets Humanity,” the agenda reflects the industry’s evolution from celebrating capability to driving measurable outcomes that matter to people and communities. The program will spotlight key priorities including intelligent infrastructure for inclusive systems, SME empowerment, hyper-local ecosystem orchestration across diverse markets, last-mile solutions for underserved users, and the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance.The keynote roster features top voices shaping the future of finance across Asia and beyond, including Peng Ooi Goh, Founder & Executive Chairman of Silverlake Group; Sridhar Narayanan, Distinguished Engineer & CTO, IBM Payments Center; Kelvin Tan, CEO of audax Singapore; Fozia Amanulla, CEO of Boost Bank Malaysia; Rob Schimek, Group CEO of Bolttech; Anu Phanse, Chief Compliance Officer at Coinbase Singapore; Raymond Ng, CEO for Singapore & SEA at Revolut; and Rahul Advani, Global Co-Head of Policy at Ripple — along with an expanding roster of sector leaders across banking, fintech, and technology.“Money20/20 Asia 2026 is a defining moment for our industry,” said Danny Levy, EVP & MD, APAC & Middle East. “This year’s agenda has been designed not just to showcase what technology can do, but to deepen conversations about what technology should do — solve real challenges, unlock economic potential for small businesses, and ensure inclusive access for communities across Asia. We’re thrilled to bring together a lineup of visionary leaders who share that commitment.”Anna Liu, Chief Executive Officer of HashKey Tokenisation, says, “Tokenisation is quickly moving from concept to real‑world use across Asia. Industries today are leveraging cutting edge technology to unlock liquidity and value through secure, compliant frameworks. HashKey is building the foundational infrastructure that makes it possible, and I’m looking forward to joining Money20/20 Asia to drive this shift from experimentation to real impact.”Across three days of keynotes, panels, and interactive sessions, attendees will explore the critical trends shaping the future of money — from payments, banking, and digital assets to AI, regulatory innovation, and human-centered design — all with a focus on turning ideas into impact.Money20/20 Asia’s agenda can be viewed here Hashtag: #Money20/20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.