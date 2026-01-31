[Left] Founder of Siti Khadijah, Puan Hajah Padzilah Enda Sulaiman and [Right] Founder of Naelofar, Neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2026 - As Malaysians begin preparing for Raya, festive shopping is no longer a last-minute rush. From coordinating family outfits to ensuring timely delivery, shoppers are planning earlier and more intentionally. Through Shopee’scampaign, local Muslimah fashion brands likeandare gearing up with confidence, leveraging Shopee’s campaigns, advertising tools, and fulfillment support to scale their collections and meet festive demand nationwide.This Raya,has made a decisive move to expand its production capacity by 89%, driven by stronger demand signals and clearer planning enabled by Shopee’s data-backed ecosystem. With better visibility into shopper behaviour and peak buying moments, the brand has approached Raya preparation with greater certainty, allowing it to scale production confidently ahead of the festive season.That readiness has also opened the door for creative expansion. Alongside its core Raya offering, Siti Khadijah has introduced new designs under itscollection, including signature family matching sets and the debut of the Khadijah Abaya Set. These additions are designed to meet shoppers’ evolving needs for coordinated, meaningful festive dressing — especially for families preparing to celebrate together.“With Shopee’s insights, we’re able to plan Raya collections with better clarity of our stock levels and new designs. We are also able to reach high-intent shoppers through targeted Shopee ads and vouchers,” saidIn conjunction with Shopee’s, Siti Khadijah will be having theiron 13 February to help customers prepare early withessentials and Raya wear. The brand aims to build on this momentum with its Back to Modest casual wear series and Eco-Khimar line, leveraging on Shopee’s data insights to better understand shopper needs and plan upcoming collections with confidence.For, Raya preparation is as much about building excitement as it is about showcasing designs. Recognisingas a strong conversion driver, the brand placed live commerce at the heart of its Raya strategy by leveraging live try-ons, real-time Q&As, and creator-led sessions to bring itscollection closer to shoppers.Powered by Shopee’s affiliate network and advertising tools, Shopee Live allows Naelofar to generate early interest, engage shoppers directly, and respond to demand as it unfolds. With past live sessions during the festive season driving up to 6X more revenue, the brand entered this Raya season confident in Shopee Live as a key driver for both discovery and conversion.“Shopee Live gives us immediate feedback because we can see what resonates, answer questions on the spot, and build excitement around our Raya collection in real time. It plays a big role in how we prepare for the Shopee Bazar Hebat Ramadan, along with Shopee’s affiliate network, which helps to drive brand visibility,” sharedAll set for Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan, Naelofar is heading into the festive season with, led by, to meet rising demand as Raya shopping peaks.This Ramadan, the excitement comes alive atevent, where fashion takes centre stage with a runway spotlighting top fashion brands such as Siti Khadijah and Naelofar as they showcase their latest collections. Tune in to Shopee Live () on 7 February at 11 AM to catch all the stylish moments in real time. Shoppers can also shop theand enjoyon Shopee Live, plus, only on https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-saleHashtag: #Shopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.





