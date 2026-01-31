Siti Khadijah: Driving Targeted Demand with Precision
This Raya, Siti Khadijah has made a decisive move to expand its production capacity by 89%, driven by stronger demand signals and clearer planning enabled by Shopee’s data-backed ecosystem. With better visibility into shopper behaviour and peak buying moments, the brand has approached Raya preparation with greater certainty, allowing it to scale production confidently ahead of the festive season.
That readiness has also opened the door for creative expansion. Alongside its core Raya offering, Siti Khadijah has introduced new designs under its Raya di Hati, Elegan di Diri collection, including signature family matching sets and the debut of the Khadijah Abaya Set. These additions are designed to meet shoppers’ evolving needs for coordinated, meaningful festive dressing — especially for families preparing to celebrate together.
“With Shopee’s insights, we’re able to plan Raya collections with better clarity of our stock levels and new designs. We are also able to reach high-intent shoppers through targeted Shopee ads and vouchers,” said Puan Hajah Padzilah Enda Sulaiman, founder of Siti Khadijah.
In conjunction with Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan, Siti Khadijah will be having their Super Brand Day on 13 February to help customers prepare early with ibadah essentials and Raya wear. The brand aims to build on this momentum with its Back to Modest casual wear series and Eco-Khimar line, leveraging on Shopee’s data insights to better understand shopper needs and plan upcoming collections with confidence.
Naelofar: Using Live Interaction to Shape Raya Readiness
For Naelofar, Raya preparation is as much about building excitement as it is about showcasing designs. Recognising Shopee Live as a strong conversion driver, the brand placed live commerce at the heart of its Raya strategy by leveraging live try-ons, real-time Q&As, and creator-led sessions to bring its Naelofar Atelier collection closer to shoppers.
Powered by Shopee’s affiliate network and advertising tools, Shopee Live allows Naelofar to generate early interest, engage shoppers directly, and respond to demand as it unfolds. With past live sessions during the festive season driving up to 6X more revenue, the brand entered this Raya season confident in Shopee Live as a key driver for both discovery and conversion.
“Shopee Live gives us immediate feedback because we can see what resonates, answer questions on the spot, and build excitement around our Raya collection in real time. It plays a big role in how we prepare for the Shopee Bazar Hebat Ramadan, along with Shopee’s affiliate network, which helps to drive brand visibility,” shared Neelofa, founder of Naelofar.
All set for Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan, Naelofar is heading into the festive season with 25 new Raya collections, led by Naelofar Atelier, to meet rising demand as Raya shopping peaks.
Raya-Ready at Shopee’s Bazar Hebat Ramadan
This Ramadan, the excitement comes alive at Shopee House: Bazar Gaya Raya event, where fashion takes centre stage with a runway spotlighting top fashion brands such as Siti Khadijah and Naelofar as they showcase their latest collections. Tune in to Shopee Live (@shopeemamak) on 7 February at 11 AM to catch all the stylish moments in real time. Shoppers can also shop the Shopee Bazar Hebat Ramadan and enjoy Free Shipping No Minimum Spend, #GRWS Weekly Fashion New Arrivals on Shopee Live, plus 50% Off ShopeeFood Deals, only on https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale
