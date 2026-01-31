KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The iconic Sultan Abdul Samad Building (BSAS) will house the Kuala Lumpur City Gallery, charting the history of both the building and the capital through five themed spaces spanning three centuries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Phase 1 of the building’s conservation works has been completed, reassuring the public amid past proposals and speculation about its future use.

“A nation that is advanced and progressive, yet never disconnected from its historical roots, developing not only through economic strength, but also through soul, values and humanity,” he said during the completion ceremony today.

He said the conservation effort is not merely about preserving a monument, but about keeping history alive and relevant for guiding the nation through future challenges.

“Heritage buildings must be brought to life. BSAS will house the Kuala Lumpur City Gallery, which traces the journey of the building and the capital city through five themed spaces spanning three centuries of history,” he said.

Anwar also said the building will feature the Royal Selangor Gallery, showcasing pewter craftsmanship as a reflection of Kuala Lumpur’s economic legacy, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit rooted in the city’s tin mining history.

Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim launches Phase 1 of the restoration of the iconic Sultan Abdul Samad Building near Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on January 31, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He stressed that heritage buildings must remain living spaces that educate, unite and inspire, rather than serving as mere monuments of remembrance for present and future generations.

“I am confident that BSAS and the entire historic complex will continue to serve as a reflection of our national identity,” he added.

Anwar said the conservation forms part of the Warisan KL initiative, which aims to revitalise key heritage sites in Kuala Lumpur as catalysts for culture-based urban economic development.

He explained that heritage is not a burden of the past, but a strategic asset capable of driving tourism, stimulating the creative industries, creating jobs and strengthening the local business ecosystem.

Anwar said the approach also aligns with preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, positioning the country as a destination known not only for natural beauty and cultural diversity but also for historical and civilisational narratives.

He said the initiative reflects the aspiration to build a Kuala Lumpur that is modern and dynamic while remaining firmly rooted in history and values.